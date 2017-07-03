Vandals cause $20K in damage to Youngstown school buildings

Someone fired pellets or BBs at dozens of windows and doors at the Woodrow Wilson and Taft schools

By Published:
Administrators said someone fired pellets or BBs at dozens of windows and doors at the Woodrow Wilson and Taft school buildings over the weekend.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some weekend vandalism could lead to some pretty expensive repairs for Youngstown City Schools.

Administrators said someone fired pellets or BBs at dozens of windows and doors at the Woodrow Wilson and Taft school buildings over the weekend.

The damage to the schools — which are only a few blocks away from each other — was discovered Monday morning.

At this point, no one has been arrested, but police are investigating.

Replacing the thermal pane windows could cost close to $20,000.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s