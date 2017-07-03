WATCH: Most-recognized fireworks display in Midwest, in heart of Ohio

This year’s show in Columbus featured 48,750 pounds of fireworks

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Red, White & BOOM! Columbus
Courtesy: WCMH


COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly half a million people headed to downtown Columbus Monday night to celebrate the 37th annual Red, White & BOOM!

This beloved event began in 1981 when 30,000 people gathered in Bicentennial Park to watch a small fireworks display.

The excitement of the downtown Independence Day celebration has boomed into what is now the largest single-day event in Columbus and features the most-recognized fireworks display in the Midwest.

This year’s show featured 48,750 pounds of fireworks.


