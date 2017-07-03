Youngstown City Schools names interim superintendent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools has a new interim superintendent — replacing Stephen Stohla whose contract expired.

The new interim Superintendent is Joe Meranto, who currently runs the Choffin Career and Technical Center.

In an email sent Saturday to all employees, Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip said he’s in the process of finding a permanent superintendent and hopes to have one in place by mid-July. Mohip said he is working collaboratively with the school, but the final decision is his.

A school official said the plan is for the new superintendent to be a liaison between Mohip and the board — where dealings have been strained since Mohip started.

Stohla has not returned messages for comment.