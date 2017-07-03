Youngstown City Schools names interim superintendent

Meranto is replacing Stephen Stohla, whose contract expired

By Published:
Joe Meranto

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools has a new interim superintendent — replacing Stephen Stohla whose contract expired.

The new interim Superintendent is Joe Meranto, who currently runs the Choffin Career and Technical Center.

In an email sent Saturday to all employees, Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip said he’s in the process of finding a permanent superintendent and hopes to have one in place by mid-July. Mohip said he is working collaboratively with the school, but the final decision is his.

A school official said the plan is for the new superintendent to be a liaison between Mohip and the board — where dealings have been strained since Mohip started.

Stohla has not returned messages for comment.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s