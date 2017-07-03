Youngstown police: Suspects chuck gun and drugs out of car like parade float

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop for a noise violation turned into a police chase and drug arrest on the south side of Youngstown.

According to a police report, officers pulled over a vehicle on South Avenue Sunday night for playing music too loud. The officer noted in the report that the music was so loud it caused his back window to vibrate.

As the officer was getting ready to approach the car, the driver, later identified as Jermaine Beverly, 27, of Youngstown, took off. Beverly continued down South Avenue onto Hilton Avenue reaching speeds of 65 miles per hours and running stop signs, the report stated.

Police say as Beverly was driving along Hilton Avenue, he slowed down and his passenger tossed a handgun out of the window, which landed on the front lawn of a house.

Beverly accelerated again down Hilton Avenue onto Southern Boulevard before he slowed down so the passenger could toss out a baggie full of a white substance onto the lawn of a house. This happened again on East Lucius Avenue with another baggie of drugs, according to the police report.

Beverly drove farther down East Lucius Avenue where he finally stopped.

Beverly and his passenger, Keith A. Jones, Jr, 32, of Youngstown, were arrested at the scene.

Beverly was cited for having no driver’s license, violation of a noise ordinance, and failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer. Jones was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, and possession of heroin and cocaine.

Police were able to retrieve one baggie of drugs that was thrown out, but the other baggie and the gun were picked up by people who were standing about in the neighborhoods where they were thrown out, the report stated.