9-year-old Columbus girl hit by stray bullet, hospitalized

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police said someone shot into a home in South Linden where one of several bullets grazed the face of a nine-year-old girl.

It was just before 1 a.m. Tuesday when police said an unknown shooter fired through the dining room window and back door. One shot ricocheted off a dining room chair, hitting Maniya Cannon in the face.

“It was just senseless the bullet ricocheted, I don’t know maybe it was the good Lord that stopped that bullet right there,” said her father Maurice Cannon.

Cannon said several young girls were having a sleep over and lying on the living room floor when Maniya was shot.

“Baby’s mom said it was firework, but the two of us saw our baby laying down and shaking,” Cannon said.

It quickly became apparent to them it was not fireworks.

“She sat up and all the sudden and her face was bleeding and that’s when we realized she had been shot,” he said.

Columbus police said several shots were fired into the home. Cannon said the family is angry, but they are thankful it wasn’t worst.

“I came in and looked at it and there was a bullet right there on the floor by where she was laying,” Cannon said.

He gives credit for her survival to a higher power.

“The good Lord working ways to let you know you are blessed,” he told Maniya.

Cannon calls what happened to his daughter a cowardly act.

“I would just say they are young cowards for shooting a door or window anyway,” he said.

Columbus police said if you know anything about this shooting on the 1400 block of Republic Ave., you can call their assault unit at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).