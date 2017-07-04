Anthony Henry Cimino Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Anthony Henry “Bud” Cimino of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away in his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, he was 86.

Mr. Cimino was born June 14, 1931, in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, a son of James Richard And Helen Fusarini Cimino.

He was a 1949 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and received his B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, where he played football.

Mr. Cimino served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Knox, Kentucky and Ft. Detrick, Maryland. He retired from The Sharon Steel Corporation in 2003 where he worked as an industrial engineer for 32 years. Previously he worked at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania and in Dunkirk, New York. After retiring from Sharon Steel, he taught mathematics and computer technology at the New Castle School of Trades in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Cimino was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon. He served as a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels Program at Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon and was an active member of the Hickory VFW and the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks, Lodge 103 in Sharon.

Bud was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed sports of every kind. He served as president of the Shenango Valley Little League where all three of his sons played. He also enjoyed music, particularly big band and was a talented piano player, but his favorite activity was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Parma Francis Cimino, whom he married August 17, 1957; a daughter, Susan Leigh McIntyre (Paul) of Houston, Texas; three sons, Paul Anthony Cimino (Nancy) of Ashburn, Virginia, William Keith Cimino (Katie) of Fernandina Beach, Florida and Thomas James Cimino (Karen) of Houston, Texas; a sister, Jovonna Yarros (Donald) of Verona, Pennsylvania; two brothers, James Cimino (Jackie) Oakmont, Pennsylvania and Ronald Cimino (Julie) of Washington, D.C. He also leaves nine grandchildren, Sean McIntyre, Alyssa McIntyre, Eugenia Cimino, Anthony Cimino, Taylor Cimino, Malaya Cimino, Max Cimino, Bo Cimino and Ty Cimino and one great-granddaughter, Jenelle Montgomery.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Cathy’s Personal Care Assistants and Sharon Regional Hospice, who provided quality care and were a heartwarming blessing to the entire family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at AFTD- Radnor Station Bldg. 2-Suite 320, King of Prussia Road, Radnor, Pennsylvania 19087.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street in Sharon.

A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017, in St Joseph’s Church in Sharon with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be ar St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage.



