Dr. William “Bill” Diorio Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Church in Poland, officiated by Msgr. William Connell for Dr. William “Bill” Diorio, 74, who died Tuesday evening, July 4 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Bill was born December 13, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of the late William, Sr. and Mary (Tedde) Diorio.

He was a 1960 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, its first full four-year graduation class and attended John Carroll University prior to receiving his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine at the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in 1968. He completed his medical residency at the Foot Clinic of Youngstown in 1969.

Dr. Diorio was the director of Podiatric Education Foot Clinic of Youngstown from 1972 to 1995, where he trained over 100 podiatric residents in foot and ankle surgery. He was board certified for the National Board of Podiatry Examiners and the Academy of Ambulatory Foot Surgery, Fellowship. Dr. Diorio was well respected in the community where he had his private practice since 1969, in Poland.

Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Podiatric Medical Association, the Ohio Podiatric Medical Association, the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Life Member Alumni Association, and the Foot Clinic of Youngstown and Charter Member Alumni Association.

Bill leaves his wife, Charlotte (Pascarella) Diorio, whom he married April 9, 1967; his two sons, Billy Diorio III and Dominic (Valerie) Diorio; his five daughters, Tina (Anthony) Furano, Mary (Tom) Simko, Gina (PJ) Fecko, Cheryl (Tyson) Schrickel and Patricia (Christopher) Clautti; his sister, Loraine (Scott) Spray; his brother, Jerry (Kathy) Diorio; 24 grandchildren, Christy, Tommy, Danny and Katie Simko, Lia, Alexa, Patrick, Vincent and Gianna Fecko, Gia, Sophia, Julia and Natalia Diorio, Ella, Mia, Olivia, Tyson and Kendra Schrickel, Christopher, Enzo, Sienna and Gino Clautti and Tony and Tommy Furano. He will also be sadly missed by his beloved dog, Honey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Cannella.

Friends may call on Friday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

