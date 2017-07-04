Grove City, Ohio farm announces recall of beef, goat, lamb products

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WKBN) ‒ M&L Farms, LLC of Grove City, Ohio is recalling beef, goat and lamb products that were produced with water that failed to meet health requirements.

The products subject to recall include:

Whole goat carcasses with heart and liver stamped with the 1 ¾” Ohio mark of inspection bearing establishment number EST. 39

Whole lamb carcasses with heart and liver stamped with the 1 ¼” Ohio mark of inspection bearing establishment number EST. 39

Quartered beef carcasses with heart, liver, and tongue stamped with the 1 ¾” Ohio mark of inspection bearing establishment number EST. 39

The beef, goat, and lamb carcasses were harvested between June 15, 2017 and June 29, 2017. These carcasses were sold to the following retail markets in Ohio for further processing and distribution:

Al Safa Halal Meats located at 4109 Trabue Rd, Columbus, Ohio

Casablanca Market located at 5410 Roberts Rd, Hilliard, Ohio

Al-Mustafa Market and Bakery located at 5435 Bethel Sawmill Ctr, Columbus, Ohio

Albasha Market and Bakery located at 1897 Hilliard Rome Rd, Hilliard, Ohio

Yaffa Market located at 2832 Colonel Glen Hwy, Fairborn, Ohio

Jerusalem Food and Bakery located at 300 Northland Blvd, Cincinnati, Ohio

West Town Market located at 3645 W. 117th St, Cleveland, Ohio

Olive Tree Food Corp located at 27189 Brookpark Rd, North Olmstead, Ohio

Consumers should check with their local retailer to determine whether they may have purchased any of the products subject to recall.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture hasn’t received any reports of adverse reactions due to eating the products.

M&L Farms, LLC urges customers that have purchased these products not to eat them and to discard them or return them to the place of purchase.