Heritage Valley Health System says services restored after cyberattack

The cyberattack affected the entire health system on June 27

By Published:
Hospital, Medical Care Generic

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania health network that fell victim to a worldwide cyberattack says all acute, ambulatory and ancillary care services have been restored at its medical neighborhoods and satellite community locations.

Heritage Valley Health System made the announcement Monday. The cyberattack affected the entire health system on June 27.

The health system says there was a lack of access to computer systems following the cyberattack. But it says the only operational interruptions were with lab and diagnostic imaging services at community locations. It says those lab and diagnostic imaging services are fully functional now.

The health system says patients will be accepted at all 14 community lab and diagnostic imaging locations beginning Wednesday. Health system president Norm Mitry says providing care without computer access is challenging but employees “continued to deliver safe patient care throughout this adverse situation.”

