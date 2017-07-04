Howland parade adds more events for kids

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The popular Fourth of July parade in Howland has been growing every year. Organizers say they remember when there were only about 20 participants and now that number has grown into the hundreds.

A few changes are happening this year. Parade organizers said they heard from residents saying they wanted more activities for children so this year they delivered.

“Last year, we had a big request for more stuff for the kids to do because last year all we had were a bouncy house and Velcro wall, and so I really wanted to make it oriented for the kids,” said Trey Bryarly, Howland Township parade coordinator.

The day begins with a 5K Stars and Stripes run and walk at 8 a.m. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m.

A petting zoo will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and there will be a bouncy house and train rides.