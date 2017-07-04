Indians’ Francona in hospital, won’t manage team Tuesday

Indians president Chris Antonetti says Francona did not experience the symptoms again and the tests are being done to determine what's causing the issue.

By Published:
Terry Francona
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Francona missed Tuesday night's game against Texas after his second trip to the hospital this month.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians manager Terry Francona has been admitted to Cleveland Clinic for tests and will miss Tuesday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

Francona, 58, was hospitalized twice last month after becoming lightheaded and having a rapid heart rate. He was fitted with a heart monitor last week and said at the time doctors had ruled out any serious health issues.

Indians president Chris Antonetti says Francona did not experience the symptoms again and the tests are being done to determine what’s causing the issue.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s