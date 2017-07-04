Indians’ Francona in hospital, won’t manage team Tuesday

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians manager Terry Francona has been admitted to Cleveland Clinic for tests and will miss Tuesday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

Francona, 58, was hospitalized twice last month after becoming lightheaded and having a rapid heart rate. He was fitted with a heart monitor last week and said at the time doctors had ruled out any serious health issues.

Indians president Chris Antonetti says Francona did not experience the symptoms again and the tests are being done to determine what’s causing the issue.

