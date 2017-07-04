Investigator: Fire at Youngtown daycare ruled arson

South Avenue fire

Youngstown, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire damaged a daycare on the city’s south side Tuesday morning.

The fire at Nana’s Nest Care Center, 2113 South Ave., started around 6:50 a.m.

Kurt Wright, Youngstown arson investigator, said it appears to be arson. He said fires were set at two locations in the structure.

The business is a house that has been converted to a commercial property.

The call came in through the alarm system at the business.

When crews arrived, smoke was billowing out the back of the building.

No one was there at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire caused minimal damage.

