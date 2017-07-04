John F. “Jack” Cataline Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for John F. “Jack” Cataline, 89, who died Tuesday morning, July 4, 2017 at Ohio Living Park Vista, formerly known as Park Vista.

He was born December 5, 1927 in Hubbard, a son of Frank J. and Elizabeth Yuhas Cataline and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Mr. Cataline at 1945 graduate of Hubbard High School served with the United States Navy for seven years during World War II and the Korean War.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Jack was a machinist at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 33 years, retiring in 1980 and also was the owner of Cataline Aluminum for 30 years.

Jack was a member of the Hubbard VFW Post No. 3767, the Knights of Columbus Hubbard Council 2072 and was a founding member of the Hubbard Wing Snappers, a model airplane club. He loved to hunt and fish and had a camp in Pennsylvania.

He leaves his wife, the former Audrey J. George, whom he married November 27, 1952; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Paul) Baran of Austintown and Kathy Lynn (Mark) King of Salem; a brother, Charles Cataline of Ocala, Florida; a sister, Martha Ann (Charles) Kish of East Palestine; a sister-in-law, Carmel Cataline of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Ashley (Jon) Kelm, Benjamin (Ashley) King and Justin, Sean and Nicholas Baran and also two great-granddaughters.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Pauline Jackamo Cataline; a brother, Robert Cataline and a sister, Geraldine Marie Tracey.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Howard Slemons and his staff and the staffs at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ohio Living Park Vista and Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful care Jack received.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 9, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Closing prayers will be held on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery with full military honors provided by the American Legion Post No. 540.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send condolences to the family.



