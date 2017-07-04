Judith M. (Nicholson) Bartholomew Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – On July 4, 2017, Judith M. (Nicholson) Bartholomew went to be with the The Lord with her family by her side.

She was born on April 17, 1943 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Lewis and Lucretia (Corder) Nicholson.

Judy graduated from Albert Gallatin High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her Elementary teaching degree.

Judith married Thomas Bartholomew in 1965 and they settled in Greenville where they still reside.

She taught for three years at Fredonia Elementary School and four years at Penn Middle School, after which she quit to raise a family.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, home decoration, upholstery and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed the time her husband spent hunting and fishing, as it gave her the time to go shopping.

She was a member of Perry Baptist Church in Hadley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Tom of 52 years; her daughter, Holly Bartholomew and Amy Johnson (Jarrett); grandson, Chase Bartholomew; granddaughter Harper Johnson; brother, Nick Nicholson (Kathy); sister, Sue Nicholson; brothers-in-law, Ron Bartholomew (Joan) and Dick Bartholomew (Ronda) and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. in Greenville.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. James W. Sodano, officiating Pastor of Perry Baptist Church.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Pittsburgh Office, 300 Penn Center Blvd., Suite 602, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15235 or American Cancer Society Western Region, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15205.



