Leroy R. Halverstadt Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Leroy R. Halverstadt, 69, of Leake Street, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.

He was born July 11, 1947 in Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Mildred Randolph Halverstadt.

Leroy was a lifetime resident of Columbiana County.

He was a member of the East Palestine Moose Lodge and the New Waterford Eagles.

He was employed with Brave Industries in East Palestine as a laborer.

When not working, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and camping.

Leroy is survived by his wife of 38 years, the former Carolyn Smith, whom he married November 11, 1978; four sons, Ernie Halverstadt of Pennsylvania, James (Mandy) Smith of East Palestine, Leroy Halverstadt of Negley and Bruce (Melissa) Halverstadt of New Waterford; one daughter, Tara (Steve) Halverstadt of Rogers; three sisters, Leona Wentz, Nancy Taylor and Susan Brant and ten grandchildren, Chelsea, Jessica, Kaitlynn, Beau, Allyson, Ty, Bryce, Mason, Aydin and Cheyann.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.



