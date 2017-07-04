Mary Louise Bickerstaff Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Mary Louise (Adams) Bickerstaff, age 90, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on July 4, 2017 with her family by her side.

Mary Louise was born on August 19, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of Elmer and Mary (Pearcy) Adams.

Mary Louise was a resident of Mineral Ridge since 1950.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, class of 1944.

After high school, Mary Louise worked for Hynes Steel until her marriage in 1946.

Mary Louise married the love of her life, Edward C. Bickerstaff, on June 12, 1946. Following her marriage to Edward, Mary Louise took on her most important role as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a member of Mineral Ridge United Methodist Church, which later became New Hope United Methodist Church, for 71 years, where she was very involved in many aspects of the church life.

Her husband, Edward, passed away February 4, 1983.

Mary Louise leaves to celebrate her life her loving children, Richard (Barbara) Bickerstaff of Westerville, Jack (Dottie) Bickerstaff of Mineral Ridge, Diane (Michael) Thompson of Columbus, Donna (Dawn) Bickerstaff of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Terry (Dee) Bickerstaff of Zelienople, Pennsylvania and Tom (Patty) Bickerstaff of Mineral Ridge. Mary Louise also leaves her precious 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donola.

Mary Louise enjoyed many hours serving others. Her greatest joy was being with her family and her cherished friends.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 and again from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel, where services will begin at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the New Hope United Methodist Church 21 Fairview SE, Niles, Ohio 44446 in Mary Louise’s name.

