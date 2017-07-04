Michael Dwayne Stewart Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc., for Mr. Michael Dwayne Stewart, 61, Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at Mercy Health, formerly Humility of Mary Health Partners.

Michael was born April 10, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of Willie (Jabo) and Helen Smith Stewart.

He attended South High School and was very competitive in football.

He became a member of People’s Chapel Mission in 1976 and was a very dedicated usher and was baptized under the tenor of Bishop Pippens UHC.

Mike was employed at William B. Polock for many years and at Infocision.

He leaves to forever cherish his memories, his loving daughter, Monique Lynette (Derrick) Corker of Margate, Florida and sons, Fontaine of Florida, Dwayne of Warren and Marcus of Columbus; sister, Gwen (Robert) Bush, of Youngstown; a brother, Marion Stewart of Georgia; two nephews, Art Ward, Jr. and Brian Reynolds of Youngstown; three nieces, Monica-Ward (David) Tyler of Indianapolis, Shantel Reynolds (Robert) Thomas of Georgia and Shannon Stewart (Rob) Darnell of Columbus; two grandchildren, Devon and Destiny of Florida and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Vonnie Stewart-Reynolds and brothers, Eddie and Scottie Stewart.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.



