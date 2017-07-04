Mildred Gay (Collins) Riffle Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Mildred Gay (Collins) Riffle, 74, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

Mildred was born on April 24, 1943 in Gilmer County, West Virginia to William Harley and Hazel Belle Collins.

She was a 1960 graduate of Sand Fork High School.

Mildred enjoyed being on her computer, reading, collecting owls and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. She was a huge fan of Francisco Lindor.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Daniel W. Riffle, whom she married on April 30, 1964.

Survivors include two daughters, Rita (Kirk) Smith of Leavittsburg and Regina (John) White of Leavittsburg; five grandchildren, Daniel, Brandi and Jacob Smith, Haley Westfall and Zander White. Mildred is also survived by four brothers, Brooks, Junior (Etta), Richard and Charles Collins; four sisters, Kathleen (Charles) Mick, Pauline Grimes, Agnes Heater and Mary Wilfong and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Michael, Alvin and Raymond Collins; a sister, Opal Collins; brothers-in-law, Russell Grimes, Ronald Heater and Homer Wilfong; sisters-in-law, Mary Collins, Mildred Collins and Helen Collins with whom she was very close.

Services will be held Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Leavittsburg Baptist Church, 4150 Kincaid East Rd., Warren, OH 44481, at 12:00 p.m. where Pastor Robert Kuhns will officiate.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mildred will be laid to rest at Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Condolences may be left at carlwhall.com.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make any memorial contributions to Leavittsburg Baptist Church, 4150 Kincaid East Rd. Warren, OH 44481 in her memory.



