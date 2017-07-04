Official: Pa. plane crash victim took off from nearby airport

Authorities said the plane crashed at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in a soybean field in Conneaut Township

LINESVILLE, Pa. (AP) – An official says a man who died in the crash of his small plane in Pennsylvania had just taken off from a tiny airport about a half-mile away.

Charlie Heilmann, one of the owners of Merrys Pymatuning Airport in northwestern Pennsylvania, said 70-year-old Harry Albert Ross of Edinboro had been working on his Slip Stream Gennis there and then went flying Sunday night. He said the plane took off fine but began to spiral downward after it banked to the left.

Authorities said the plane crashed at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in a soybean field in Conneaut Township, about 90 miles (144.8 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board examined the wreckage of the single-engine plane at the scene Monday.

