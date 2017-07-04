Ohio State Patrol reports 11 deaths so far over holiday weekend

This number is updated every morning through July 4. A final report will be released later in the week

By Published:
Ohio State Highway Patrol Generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) –  As of Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 11 traffic deaths for the 2017 July Fourth Weekend.

This number is updated every morning through July 4. A final report will be released later in the week.

OSHP Sergeant Jason Bonar advised drivers to wear seat belts and be responsible. He warned that the highway patrols will catch anyone who is a danger on the road.

During last year’s Fourth of July weekend, OSP reported a total of 12 fatal crashes killed 13 people. This includes seven OVI-related fatal crashes that killed eight people.

The patrol also recorded 680 OVI arrests during the reporting period.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s