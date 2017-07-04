Orwell officer overdosed after contact with unknown substance

ORWELL, Ohio (CNN) – An Ohio police officer had to be revived with naloxone after accidentally overdosing while on patrol.

Now, his cruiser is a health hazard.

Officials say the Orwell police officer was following up on a property complaint and was exposed to an unknown substance.

According to authorities, the unnamed officer began exhibiting signs of a possible opioid overdose and was given naloxone to reverse it.

The officer was taken to the hospital for observation after the incident.

Two Orwell firefighters who came in contact with his patrol car developed minor skin irritations.

All three first-responders are now out of the hospital and are said to be in good condition.

In East Liverpool, an officer overdosed after incidental contact with fentanyl, according to investigators.

Police said Patrolman Chris Green had stopped a vehicle and found the white powder inside. He later brushed some off his shirt and had to be rushed to the hospital.