Scrappers fans fill Eastwood Field for the 4th of July

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Baseball fans decked out in patriotic colors filled the stands for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers game at Eastwood Field on Tuesday.

The Scrappers faced off against the West Virginia Black Bears.

Luke Carlin, the manager of the Scrappers, said the tickets are usually sold out for the Independence Day games. And that held up again Tuesday night.

“It’s a great opportunity to play in front of the fans,” Carlin said. “It’s always a special day every year.”

Instrumentalist Marc Pupino said it was an honor to be invited to play the National Anthem at the game.

“It’s just a complete and total honor,” he said. “I’m in shock still that they asked me.”

Scrappers player Michael Hendrickson said the 4th of July is a great day to play baseball and recognize those who serve overseas.

“I think as you get older, you have a deeper appreciation for it,” he said. “About what the day represents, about how special our country is.”

