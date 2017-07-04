Storm Team 27: Comfortable Fourth of July

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunny and breezy

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The 4th is looking fantastic!  Mostly sunny and afternoon temperatures to climb into the low 80’s.  Nice weather with dry conditions expected into Tuesday night.

THE FORECAST

Independence Day: Mostly sunny.
High: 83

Tuesday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for shower or thunderstorm late day. (20%)
High: 85

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. (70%)
High: 83 Low: 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms likely. (70%)
High: 82 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 59

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 61

