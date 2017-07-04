Storm Team 27: Great weather overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Great weather tonight with a few clouds and dry weather. Lows will fall toward 60 by morning.

Look for some sun early Wednesday with increasing clouds through the day. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will return into the afternoon. The risk for more showers or thunderstorms will move in through the end of the week. The humidity will increase too.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (30%)

High: 85

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 65

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. (60%)

High: 83

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 81 Low: 63

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower early. (20%)

High: 74 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 81 Low: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.