Taillon fans 9, McCutchen homers twice, Pirates blank Phils

The right-hander is 3-1 in five starts since returning from surgery for testicular cancer

By Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Ohio

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jameson Taillon struck out a career-best nine in five innings, Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Tuesday.

Taillon (5-2) allowed four hits and four relievers finished off the six-hitter. The right-hander is 3-1 in five starts since returning from surgery for testicular cancer.

McCutchen ripped his 15th homer to left in the sixth, one pitch after a high-and-tight fastball from Mark Leiter Jr. (1-1) knocked him down. He connected off Ricardo Pinto in the eighth, sending a drive off the facing of the upper deck in left.

