US, S.Korea respond to North Korea with missile launch

The U.S. Eighth Army said the missile firings were a show of force meant to demonstrate U.S.-South Korean solidarity

President Donald Trump listens to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, during a dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Donald Trump listens to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, during a dinner reception in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a direct response to North Korea’s missile launch, U.S. and South Korean soldiers fired “deep strike” precision missiles into South Korean territorial waters on Tuesday, says U.S. military officials in Seoul.

The U.S. Eighth Army said the missile firings were a show of force meant to demonstrate U.S.-South Korean solidarity.

The U.S. asserted Tuesday that North Korea’s latest missile launch was indeed an intercontinental ballistic missile, as the North had boasted and the U.S. and South Korea had feared. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called it a “new escalation of the threat” to the U.S.

