Young Sebring Trojans are led by a familiar name in the area

2017 Sebring Football Preview

Head Coach: Brian Palmer, 1st season

Last Season: 3-7 (1-4), 5th place in ITCL Blue Tier

Division: VII (Region 25)

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 22.0% (22-78)

Playoff Appearances: None

Playoff Record: 0-0

League Championships: None

League Record: 10-56

2016 Results

Western Reserve 60 Trojans 21

McDonald 40 Trojans 13

Trojans 54 Lowellville 20

Jackson-Milton 28 Trojans 14

Mineral Ridge 33 Trojans 32 OT

East Palestine 48 Trojans 26

Columbiana 49 Trojans 7

Toronto 43 Trojans 22

Trojans 29 Southington 14

Trojans 24 Windham 20

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 24.1 (33rd in Area)

Total Offense: 316.1

Passing Offense: 96.3

Rushing Offense: 219.8

Scoring Defense: 35.5 (50th in Area)

…The Trojans have finished 4 of their last 5 seasons by allowing their opponent’s to average 35-points per game or more.

New League: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

Jackson-Milton

Lowellville

McDonald

Mineral Ridge

Sebring

Springfield

Waterloo

Western Reserve

The Good News

Returners: Offense – 10; Defense – 10

Last season, Sebring scored more points than they had in twenty-five years. In 1990, the Trojans scored 251 points. Last year, they were 10 points shy of that mark (241). The offense has shown signs of promise in the years leading up to last season. The Trojans saw three of their previous six years with the offense averaging 19 points or better (2010: 18.9; 2011: 20.8; 2014: 24.0). The team is obviously on the uptick. Since 2010 (7 years), the Trojans have posted a winning percentage of 28.6% (20-50). Between 1993 and 2009 (17 years), Sebring registered only 12 wins and had a winning percentage in that time period of 8% (12-147). The program has come a long way. In 2017, the Trojans will be led by former Ridge and YSU kicker Brian Palmer – who served as an assistant at Ursuline, Leetonia, Struthers, and Chaney. “I see early on that we will be young on both sides of the ball,” Palmer views the landscape of his team. “However, they’re all eager to get started.” Sophomore Zane Peterson is set to start at quarterback while he’ll have a playmaker in junior Jake Fullerton to give touches to. Senior Zach Thomas will anchor both lines (offense/defense).

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – at Windham, 7

Sept. 1 – Southington, 7

Sept. 8 – Mathews, 7

Sept. 15 – at Western Reserve, 7

Sept. 22 – Jackson-Milton, 7

Sept. 29 – Springfield, 7

Oct. 6 – Lowellville, 7

Oct. 13 – at McDonald, 7

Oct. 20 – at Waterloo, 7

Oct. 27 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

The Bad News

The Trojans lost a ton in terms of graduation this past Spring led by the departure of their standout Nate Martin. Number 26 rushed for a school record 1478 yards last season while scoring 13 times on the ground and amassing a 8.4 yard per carry average. Martin also averaged 35.4 yards per reception while scoring on 3 of his 8 catches. On the defensive side of the ball, he stopped opposing ball carriers 16 times for a loss and had 74 tackles. Sebring’s quarterback Robbie Rouse also graduated after tossing for 788 yards and 6 scores while rushing for 641 stripes and 10 touchdowns. Rouse also had 2 interceptions on defense. The Trojans’ top five pass catchers are also gone led by Colton Brown (19 catches, 248 yards) and Jason Dickson (13 catches, 225 yards). Sebring must find replacements for defensive linemen Tristan Weekly (59 tackles, 3 sacks) and Dalton Smith (58 tackles). Coach Palmer points out that his team needs to “get the young players ready mentally and physically for their first full season of varsity football.”

Key Number

On November 6, 1992 – Sebring defeated United (14-10) to clinch a winning season at 6-4. Since then, the Trojans have not been able to post a winning season. They’ve had 9 one-win seasons and 7 winless campaigns.

Featured Stat

Very few players had an impact like Nate Martin did a year ago at Sebring.

Rushing: 8.4 yards per carry

Receiving: 35.4 yards per catch

Offensive touchdowns: 16

Total yards from scrimmage: 1761

Tackles: 74

Tackles for a loss: 16

QB Sacks: 2