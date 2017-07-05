109 entities apply to cultivate medical marijuana in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Commerce released its list of applicants for medical marijuana cultivator licenses

By Published: Updated:
(Nexstar Media)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Commerce has released its list of applicants for medical marijuana cultivator licenses.

The Department of Commerce received 109 applications for both Level I and Level II licenses. From these, the Department of Commerce will award up to 12 Level I and up to 12 Level II certificates of operation.

Level I cultivators will be permitted to operate an initial marijuana cultivation area up to 25,000 square feet while Level II cultivators will be permitted to operate an initial marijuana cultivation area of 3,000 square feet.

Applicants will be scored in several areas, including operation plans, security, quality assurance and finances. The state law says medical marijuana should be available by September 2018.

You can find the full list of applicants here.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s