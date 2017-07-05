Activists fight for better enforcement of Youngstown tethering laws

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people in Youngstown aren’t happy about a current law that’s supposed to protect dogs.

Animal activists held a rally downtown Wednesday evening to raise awareness about tethering. With the heat we’ve been having, some activists and council members are trying to change the laws.

In Youngstown, the current law says dogs can’t be tied for more than 60 minutes. Jason Cook said that’s too hard to monitor.

“Instead, what you need to do is say, ‘Okay, you’re not going to tether a dog in weather advisories, you’re not going to tether a dog in winter storm watches or heat advisories, and you’re not going to tether a dog between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.”

Cooke said because of the warmer temperatures, these changes need to come soon.

He proposed an ordinance to the city last month but council has been on recess.

Fifth Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNally was at Wednesday’s rally. She said the proposed law is with the city’s safety department right now, which will meet with the law department soon to discuss it.

“We should get some better communication with our police, some better communication with our dog warden, and put a priority on the enforcement we currently have on the books. That’s a good starting point.”

Council is on summer recess so it only meets once a month. Lauren McNally hopes a discussion will happen soon.

