Aliquippa, Pa. man accused of hitting girlfriend with car in Boardman

Ramon Campbell is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence

By Published:
Ramon Campbell, charged with felonious in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Aliquippa, Pennsylvania man is facing criminal charges after police said he hit a woman with his vehicle, throwing her about 10 feet away.

Police were called to the corner of Market Street and Charles Avenue on Saturday night after reports that a woman had been hit. Police were told the driver of the car was walking southbound on Market Street.

Ramon Campbell, 39, was stopped in the area by police officers. He told them that he was arguing with his girlfriend and had her pull over to let him out of the car. He said she then drove away, according to a police report.

Two witnesses said, however, that they saw Campbell hit the woman on the side of the road. They said the force of the crash knocked her off her feet and threw her about 10 feet away.

At that point, they said Campbell then got out of the car, dragged her into the driver’s seat and walked away.

Police said the reported victim denied being hit by the vehicle. Police noted in their report that she had a small tear in her pants, and there was a “smear” mark on the hood of Campbell’s car.

Police said there were also tire tracks on the side of the road, where the crash was said to occur.

Cambell was arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. He’s now free on $14,500 bond and is due in court for his arraignent on Thursday.

