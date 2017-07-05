Ann M. Tarkanick Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Ann M. Tarkanick of Brookfield, Ohio was reunited with her loving husband at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. She was 93.

Mrs. Tarkanick was born May 27, 1924, in Farrell, a daughter of William and Mary Leavens.

She attended the former St. Anthony’s Parochial Grade School in Farrell and was a 1943 graduate of Farrell High School.

Earlier in her life she was employed by the Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, G.C. Murphy Store in Farrell and Valley View Department Store in Brookfield.

A homemaker, Ann was a longtime member of the former St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Masury and is a current member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Vienna, Ohio. She was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Masury.

Ann loved listening to music, particularly polkas and dancing with her husband. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, traveling to Atlantic City and Las Vegas and bingo.

Her husband of 70 years, Joe Tarkanick, whom she married November 11, 1944, passed away August 21, 2015.

She is survived by three children, Joseph James Tarkanick and his wife Elaine, Brookfield, Rose Ann Axtell and her husband, Samuel, also Brookfield and Robert Paul Tarkanick and his wife, Sandra, Hermitage; nine grandchildren, Darlene Dunham and her husband, Zach, Houston, Texas, Steven Tarkanick, Brookfield, Kimberly Lordo and her husband, Dr. Tony Lordo, Columbus, Ohio, Amanda Baird and her husband, Ric, Upper Arlington, Ohio, Samuel Axtell and his wife, Tarryn, San Tan Valley, Arizona, Harold Scott, Columbus, Ohio, Daniel Tarkanick and his wife, Robin, Flower Mound, Texas, Timothy Tarkanick, Coatesville, Pennsylvania and Mark Tarkanick and his wife, Nichole, Frederick, Maryland; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances Giroski, Hermitage and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Ann was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Michael, Tony, Joseph, William and John Leavens and a sister, Jean Christello.

Calling hours will be from Noon – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, in the St. Rose Cemetery chapel, Dutch Lane, Hermitage, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 7 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.