AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Courthouse is back open Wednesday after a broken sewer line closed it earlier this week.

The court on Mahoning Avenue closed Sunday due to health concerns following the sewer line backup.

Crews had to rip the carpet out and scrub the floors.

Judge David D’Apolito said there will be court next Monday.

The building is open for normal business.