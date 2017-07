CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A barn along Everett Hall Road in Cortland caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

It happened a little after 4 p.m.

The barn sits right across the street from the Walnut Run Golf Course.

Firefighters were on scene, working to control the smoke.

The road had to be shut down for some time while emergency crews responded to the fire.

