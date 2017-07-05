Debt cut in half for big Trumbull Co. water, sewer project

The Blueprint to Prosperity Waterline Initiative will bring water lines to West Farmington and Braceville from a line in Newton Falls

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The price tag for a massive water and sewer project in Trumbull County has gotten smaller.

The county engineer’s office received word late last week that the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency officially approved raising the 50 percent principal forgiveness loan to 75 percent for the Blueprint to Prosperity Waterline Initiative.

That project will bring water lines to West Farmington and Braceville from a line in Newton Falls.

The increase means the county will only have to borrow about $3 million of the $12.5 million project, cutting the overall debt of the project in half.

“Therefore, we can lower the rates significantly. We can lower the service connection assessments and we can also include more people within the scope of the project,” said Gary Newbrough, with the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office.

The office hopes to break ground on the project by the end of this year.

