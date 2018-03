Dorothy (Devine) Dubenko Obituary

EDINBORO, Pennsylvania – On Wednesday, July 5, 2017, Dorothy (Devine) Dubenki, age 89, passed away at Edinboro Manor with her family at her side.

She was born on August 22, 1927 in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late Morris James and Joanna Agnes (Lindenberg) Devine.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Clark of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania and granddaughter, Malissa Kuck and other family members.

Arrangements by ​Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. ​To send condolences to Dorothy’s family please visit: www.crematepa.com.



