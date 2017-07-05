Dustin “Butch” Gorby Obituary

July 5, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Dustin "Butch" Gorby, East Palestine, Ohio - obit

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Dustin “Butch” Gorby, 21, a lifelong resident of East Palestine passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at the Akron Children’s Hospital after a 6 1/2-year battle with Leukemia (A.L.L.).

Dustin was born July 29, 1995 in Salem, Ohio, loving son of Charles, Jr. and Karen Jackson Gorby.

He was a 2014 graduate of Crestview High School.

He worked as an X-Ray Tech for Three River Gamma in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, x-raying construction welds. Prior to working at Three Rivers, he assisted with restoration work on classic cars with John Kufleitners Galleria of Cars in Salem.

Dustin is survived by his parents; as well as his brother, Dillon (Marisa Turturice) Gorby of East Palestine; paternal grandparents, Charles, Sr. and Frances Gorby; maternal grandparents, “Tex” and Shirley Jackson all of New Waterford; aunts and uncles, Lisa (Craig) Schumacher, Jason (RaeAnn) Gorby, Missy (Bruce) Halverstadt, Kim (John) Hamilton and Connie (Chris) Nakoneczny; as well as ten cousins.

Calling hours will be Sunday evening, July 9 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Jason Pancake officiating.

Interment to follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

The family wishes to thanks the staff at Akron Children’s Hospital for all the care and compassion that they gave to them.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, July 7 at the following approximate times:
12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s