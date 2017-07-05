Dustin “Butch” Gorby Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Dustin “Butch” Gorby, 21, a lifelong resident of East Palestine passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at the Akron Children’s Hospital after a 6 1/2-year battle with Leukemia (A.L.L.).

Dustin was born July 29, 1995 in Salem, Ohio, loving son of Charles, Jr. and Karen Jackson Gorby.

He was a 2014 graduate of Crestview High School.

He worked as an X-Ray Tech for Three River Gamma in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, x-raying construction welds. Prior to working at Three Rivers, he assisted with restoration work on classic cars with John Kufleitners Galleria of Cars in Salem.

Dustin is survived by his parents; as well as his brother, Dillon (Marisa Turturice) Gorby of East Palestine; paternal grandparents, Charles, Sr. and Frances Gorby; maternal grandparents, “Tex” and Shirley Jackson all of New Waterford; aunts and uncles, Lisa (Craig) Schumacher, Jason (RaeAnn) Gorby, Missy (Bruce) Halverstadt, Kim (John) Hamilton and Connie (Chris) Nakoneczny; as well as ten cousins.

Calling hours will be Sunday evening, July 9 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Jason Pancake officiating.

Interment to follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

The family wishes to thanks the staff at Akron Children’s Hospital for all the care and compassion that they gave to them.

