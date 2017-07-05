Family dog attacks, injures woman and 6-year-old in Cleveland

The dog was shot by an off-duty Cuyahoga County sheriff's officer

By Published:
Dog attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after being attacked by a family dog on Cleveland’s west side.

According to WJW Fox 8, Cleveland police said the attack took place on West 22nd Street Tuesday evening at 9:20 p.m.

They say that the dog, a Pit Bull, attacked its owner. Two people were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center: a 32-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl.

The condition of the woman is not known yet, but according to police, the child is in critical condition.

The dog was shot by an off-duty Cuyahoga County sheriff’s officer. The city kennel’s responded.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s