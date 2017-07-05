Family dog attacks, injures woman and 6-year-old in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after being attacked by a family dog on Cleveland’s west side.

According to WJW Fox 8, Cleveland police said the attack took place on West 22nd Street Tuesday evening at 9:20 p.m.

They say that the dog, a Pit Bull, attacked its owner. Two people were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center: a 32-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl.

The condition of the woman is not known yet, but according to police, the child is in critical condition.

The dog was shot by an off-duty Cuyahoga County sheriff’s officer. The city kennel’s responded.