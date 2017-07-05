Fla. infant dead after being left in hot van for 8 hours

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (AP) – Florida authorities say an infant is dead after being left in a vehicle for about eight hours.

Northwest Florida Daily News reports the 7-week-old child was discovered Sunday night.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. The baby had been discovered dead inside a van at a family member’s home in Mary Esther. A family member was not aware the child’s mother had placed the baby in a rear-facing car seat inside the vehicle after church.

The National Weather Service says Sunday’s maximum heat index was 104 degrees.

