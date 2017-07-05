Fundraiser planned for scholarship in memory of Mahoning Co. coroner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friends and family of Dr. Joseph Ohr will host a fundraiser in his honor this Sunday.

Dr. Ohr was the former Mahoning County Coroner and an instructor at Youngstown State.

Even if you didn’t know Dr. Ohr personally, you are still encouraged to attend.

“He lived for education. He loved a glass of bourbon every now and then and he lived through music,” said Mahoning County Coroner Investigator Ashley Cuba. “We felt like those would be the perfect way to honor the loss of his life, was through drinks, socializing through music.”

There will also be a 50/50 raffle, Chinese auction, cash bar, and live entertainment.

The fundraiser will be held at the New Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Tickets will be $10 at the door and all proceeds will go toward a YSU scholarship in Dr. Ohr’s name.

