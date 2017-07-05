Girard man charged with robbery in Vienna

Police said Wilson robbed a Circle K in Vienna after buying a cigar

By Published:
Brett Wilson; charged with robbery in Vienna, Ohio.

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a Vienna Circle K robbery that happened in March.

Brett Wilson, 37, appeared at the Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday on the charges. The bond is set at $15,000.

According to the police report, Wilson bought a Black and Mild cigar at Circle K on March 26. He reached into the cash drawer and pulled out $53 when the cashier opened it.

Wilson ran from the store, and police were unable to immediately locate him.

There was no weapon involved, said the report.

