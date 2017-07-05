How many same-sex marriage licenses after been issued in the area?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first gay couple to tie the knot in the area was Barry Tenney and Larry Carr, of Warren, after same-sex marriage became legal in all 50 states in 2015.

The couple was finally able to file for a marriage license in Trumbull County Probate Court after being together for 35 years. They applied for the license on June 26 — the day it became legal through a Supreme Court ruling.

How many same-sex couples have filed for a marriage license in the area since then? Here are the numbers by county:

Mahoning County: 78 couples applied, making up 2.7 percent of all marriage licenses issued in the county

Trumbull County: 50, making up 2 to 3 percent of all marriage licenses issued in the county

Columbiana County: 35

Mercer County: Less than 20