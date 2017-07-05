Indians manager Francona remains in hospital for tests

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Indians Manager Terry Francona. The Indians Lost 8 - 7 to the Rangers.
CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians manager Terry Francona remains hospitalized and will miss his second straight game.

The 58-year-old Francona has been at the Cleveland Clinic since Tuesday. Doctors are running tests to determine what’s been making him feel light-headed. This is Francona’s third hospital stay in the past month.

It’s not clear when he will be discharged. Francona is scheduled to manage the American League team at the All-Star Game next week in Miami.

Francona has been wearing a heart monitor to help doctors better evaluate him. He left Cleveland’s game early on June 26 after feeling dizzy and experiencing a rapid heart rate. He had similar symptoms on June 13.

After both episodes, Francona underwent an array of tests, and doctors ruled out major health problems.

While Francona is out, bench coach Brad Mills is handling managerial duties. The Indians host the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

