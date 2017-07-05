Madison man facing several charges after traffic stop in Greene Twp.

Christopher Curd was charged with OVI, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct

GREENE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Madison, Ohio man is facing several criminal charges after a traffic stop on State Route 87 in Greene Township on Saturday.

A Trumbull County Sheriff’s sergeant reported seeing a truck swerving in the roadway. The sergeant noted that the driver was also speeding.

The driver, identified by investigators as 33-year-old Christopher Curd, was pulled over near Durst Colebrook Road.

Investigators said Curd admitted to speeding but denied swerving in the road. Later, he showed police a bottle of prescription medication, saying it may have caused him to drive left of center.

The investigator noted that Curd was slurring his words, had bloodshot eyes and smelled slightly of alcohol.

Curd denied drinking and refused to take sobriety tests.

Curd was placed under arrest for suspicion of OVI at which time he told the officer that he couldn’t be arrested because he was under the influence of a legally prescribed drug, according to investigators.

Investigators said Curd then resisted arrest, grabbing the bed of the truck. After commands to place his hands behind him back, the sergeant struck Curd with a taser, causing him to fall on the ground.

Investigators said Curd continued to struggle with another deputy that arrived at the scene. They said Curd threatened to sue them, saying, “My attorney is gonna eat your d*** for breakfast.”

He was charged with OVI, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct, as well as speeding, left of center and seat belt violations.

Curd pleaded not guilty to the charges, and he is set to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on July 10.

