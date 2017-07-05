Police say man assaulted Youngstown officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police were attempting to arrest for having outstanding warrants is facing additional charges after assaulting a police officer, according to a police report.

Officers attempted to arrest 35-year-old Devin White as he was coming out of the Save-a-Lot store on Gypsy Lane.

White resisted and became combative with police, according to the report.

Police say White hit an officer in the head and causing cuts on his knees and hand. An officer from Liberty police saw the fight and came over to help.

A Taser was used to get White under control so he could be handcuffed, the report stated.

A search of White revealed he had a knife in his pocket, according to the police report.

White was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be checked out. The officer was treated at the scene by paramedics.

White is charged with assault, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon. He also faces charges of drug possession on a previous arrest.