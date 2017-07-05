Man killed in St. Clair Township crash

Alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to the patrol

By Published:

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from East Liverpool died Tuesday after crashing into a tree.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Wayne Hickman, Jr. was driving south on Old Fredericktown Road about 9:16 p.m. when he went left of center, traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Hickman was wearing his seat belt but was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to the patrol.

The crash is under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s