Man killed in St. Clair Township crash

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from East Liverpool died Tuesday after crashing into a tree.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Wayne Hickman, Jr. was driving south on Old Fredericktown Road about 9:16 p.m. when he went left of center, traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Hickman was wearing his seat belt but was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to the patrol.

The crash is under investigation.