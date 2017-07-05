Motorcycle crash shuts down part of Himrod Expressway in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident involving a motorcycle in Youngstown has closed the eastbound lanes of the Himrod Avenue Expressway.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday right under the Himrod Avenue Bridge.

Traffic is being diverted onto Himrod Avenue.

The WKBN 27 First News crew on the scene said there were about a dozen cops and that several bikers had gathered, holding hands and praying.

Police are investigating the crash and wouldn’t release any more details Wednesday night.

