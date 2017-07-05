Neighbor credited with saving elderly man’s life in Vienna

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who noticed that something wasn’t quite right at the house of his elderly neighbor probably saved the man’s life.

Sheriff’s deputies were called by the neighbor to a house in the in the 2000 block Sodom – Hutchings Road after the neighbor noticed that he hadn’t seen the elderly gentleman next door for a few days and mail was beginning to pile up inside in his mailbox.

He went over to check on him but all the doors were locked.

The neighbor called police and sheriff’s deputies forced the door open and found the 86-year-old man collapsed on the floor but still alive. He was confused and couldn’t tell police how long he had been there. It appeared that some debris had fallen, trapping him beneath it, according to a police report.

The man was taken to the hospital and adult protective services was notified.