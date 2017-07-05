Ohio parade marred by truck accident injuring 5

Fremont Police Chief Dean Bliss says at least five people were injured in the crash and were taken to a local hospital

By Published:
This 1951 Reo tow truck reportedly malfunctioned, then struck two tractors in a crash that injured people at the Fourth of July parade in Fremont, Ohio, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Jon Stinchcomb/The News-Messenger via AP)
This 1951 Reo tow truck reportedly malfunctioned, then struck two tractors in a crash that injured people at the Fourth of July parade in Fremont, Ohio, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. (Jon Stinchcomb/The News-Messenger via AP)

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) – Multiple people are injured after an antique tow truck crashed into two tractors during a northwest Ohio city’s Independence Day parade.

Fremont Police Chief Dean Bliss says at least five people were injured in the crash and were taken to a local hospital. One of the injured was later airlifted to a Toledo hospital.

Police say the tow truck’s driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into two farm tractors near the beginning of the parade. Witness John Pemberton tells The News-Messenger of Fremont it appeared that the truck lost control of its brakes, and the driver was trying to avoid hitting bystanders.

Sandusky County medical workers responded immediately, as they were in the parade.

Sgt. Belinda Rosenberger says the Tuesday morning accident is still under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s