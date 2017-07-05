PennDOT announces plans to improve traffic flow at Presque Isle

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be focusing on improving traffic flow at Presque Isle State Park.

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation unveiled its plans to improve traffic flow and facilities in Presque Isle State Park on Wednesday.

The department is considering creating a central parking location and offering a water shuttle service to the park.

Cindy Adams, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said more guests visit Presque Isle than national parks such as Yellowstone and Yosemite.

“It’s a gem,” she said. “It is our most visited state park in the whole system with four million visitors a year.”

Presque Isle was named the top freshwater beach in the United States in 2016.

