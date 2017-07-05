Robert J. Stankich Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Robert J. Stankich, age 56, of North Jackson passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Born October 13, 1960, he was the son of William and Mildred (Serbian) Stankich.

Robert graduated from Ursuline High School in 1978.

He retired from the Labor Union Construction.

He enjoyed music and playing the drums.

He was a member of C.F.U. #185.

He and his wife Brenda, roasted lambs on the spit at the Pink Elephant.

Besides his wife, Brenda (Nogal), whom he married on April 17, 2014, survivors include his mother, Mildred of North Jackson; stepchildren, James Balog and Karly (Ricky) Howk; grandson, Maximus Howk, whom he loved dearly; sister, Maribeth Ensign and nephews, Timothy and David Ensign.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. where a Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley or St. Jude’s Cancer Research for children.



